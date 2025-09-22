Change of Command at UAS PMA-266 After Capt. Monagle Retires After Nearly 30 Years of Service

The Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program office (PMA-266) welcomed a new program manager during change of command and retirement ceremony Sept. 18 inside Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24’s hangar, with the Marine Corps’ MQ-9 Reaper in the backdrop.

Marine Col. Leigh Irwin relieved Navy Capt. Dennis Monagle, who is retiring after nearly three decades of honorable service.

Guest speaker Rear Adm. Todd Evans, commander of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), spoke highly of Capt. Monagle’s service. He recounted their shared history in the heavy-lift and mine warfare communities, and later at the H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopter program office (PMA-299), praising Monagle’s leadership style.

“Those of us who’ve had the privilege of serving with Capt. Monagle know that his leadership isn’t just about getting the job done — it’s about doing it the right way, with the fleet always at the forefront of his mind,” he said. “His leadership has strengthened our Navy and set the bar for what it means to lead with purpose, integrity, and heart.”

Under Monagle’s leadership, the PMA-266 team spearheaded the integration of advanced shipboard UAS capabilities. His team achieved critical milestones for the MQ-9A Reaper program, including overseeing the first operational deployment of the platform, which significantly strengthens the Marine Corps’ ability to conduct intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting operations in contested environments.



Additionally, under his strategic guidance and direction the MQ-8C Fire Scout program achieved significant milestones, including successful deployments aboard Littoral Combat Ships and seamless integration with advanced maritime sensors. These achievements positioned the Navy and Marine Corps at the forefront of unmanned maritime operations

“I have never been part of a program that has been so closely aligned with the fleet,” Monagle said, after recognizing the team for their efforts ranging from sundowning the MQ-8 Fire Scout to rapidly deploying the MQ-9 Reaper to the Marine Corps.

He closed his remarks with an emphasis on the people, thanking the many individuals that shaped his career along the way.

“I have seen the world and met the world’ s greatest people on this journey… even with all this highly technical work we do, it’s all about the people,” he added.

Irwin, a native of Oneonta, New York, was commissioned in December 2003 and designated a naval aviator in June 2006.​ Her operational background includes multiple combat and expeditionary deployments where she accumulated over 2,000 flight hours as a UH-1N/Y pilot, demonstrating her deep understanding of both rotary-wing operations and combat environments. ​

“Col. Irwin, as you assume command today, I charge you with the following: continue to promote the growth and well-being of your team, lead with purpose, embrace curiosity and innovation, and never lose site of the warfighter,” Evans said.

Her acquisition expertise spans both operational test and program management disciplines. In 2019, Irwin was selected as an aviation acquisition professional and served as military deputy program manager for the USMC Light/Attack Helicopter program office (PMA-276) at NAVAIR. Most recently, Irwin served as director of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) Medium-Altitude, High-Endurance (MALE) aircraft program at PMA-266,providing her with intimate knowledge of the program’s current operations and future objectives

“PMA-266, we were designed to address many capability gaps in the world today,” Irwin said. Just important as the capability we deliver, is the speed we delivery it … I can’t wait to be your program manager and lead you to into the future.”

PMA-266 oversees the MUX MALE program and is also responsible for emerging group 4 and 5 vertical lift platforms, solidifying its role at the forefront of the Navy and Marine Corps’ unmanned aviation efforts.

