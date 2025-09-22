Sailor with Family Ties to Calvert County Outshines Peers at Navy Supply Corps School Graduation

By Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach – Ensign Justin Dunn was awarded the Defense Finance and Accounting Service Excellence Award during a recent graduation held at the Navy Supply Corps School (NSCS) in Newport, Rhode Island.

Dunn received the award for having the highest grade among the battalion in disbursing management. Additionally, Dunn was named Honor Graduate for graduating at the top of his battalion. Dunn’s grandparents, aunts and uncles live in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

Dunn graduated from Webber International University in 2016.

Dunn joined the Navy four and a half years ago.

“Being awarded Honor Graduate and receiving the Defense Finance and Accounting Service Excellence Award is a reflection of the collective support, mentorship and teamwork that helped me succeed while attending Navy Supply Corps School,” Dunn said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Supply Corps community by upholding the high standards expected in both academic and professional settings.”

Navy Supply Corps officers play a critical role in ensuring sailors have the equipment and resources they need to maintain readiness and counter global threats.

NSCS, whose mission is to provide students with the personal and professional foundations for success, prepares its graduates to offer global logistics support across the fleet. Following graduation, officers like Dunn are deployed worldwide to put their training into action, contributing to the Navy’s continuous presence around the globe.

