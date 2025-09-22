Man Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Falls on Him in Newburg

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at approximately 12:35 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 10000 block of Pleasant View Place in Newburg, for the reported traumatic injuries with no entrapment.

The 911 caller reported he had a truck fall on him, and suffered injuries to the face and upperbody but was no longer trapped under the vehicle.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find the 59-year-old male was conscious and alert with his bleeding controlled, and requested a helicopter a short time later due to his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and transported the patient to the Washington Hospital Center.