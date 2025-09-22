59th Annual U.S. Oyster Festival Returns to St. Mary’s County This Oct. 18-19, 2025

The iconic U.S. Oyster Festival returns to St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on October 18 – 19, 2025, bringing together oyster lovers, top shuckers, and seafood enthusiasts from across the region. Tickets are on sale now at usoysterfestival.org.

Celebrating more than five decades of Chesapeake Bay heritage, the two-day festival has traditionally convened more than 10,000 attendees and will once again feature the U.S. National Oyster Shucking Championship, live music, family-friendly entertainment, and of course, the freshest oysters you can find, prepared almost any way you can imagine!

“For 59 years, this festival has been a proud tradition for St. Mary’s County and the Chesapeake Bay region,” said Julie Randall, U.S. Oyster Festival Chairperson and this year’s Oyster Queen. “It’s not just a celebration of our seafood—it’s a celebration of our culture, our community, and the incredible skill of America’s best oyster shuckers.”

The centerpiece of the festival is the U.S. National Oyster Shucking Championship, where elite competitors from across the country are invited to face off knife-to-knife for the national title. The winner will go on to represent the United States at the prestigious International Oyster Opening Championship in Galway, Ireland.

Beyond the competition, festivalgoers can enjoy:

Oysters every way, every day, along with other local food favorites

Over 50 arts and crafts vendors with unique goods

Live entertainment throughout the weekend

Family activities including games, educational exhibits, and more

Hosted by The Rotary Club of Lexington Park, the U.S. Oyster Festival is the largest collaborative fundraiser in Southern Maryland, bringing together numerous local nonprofits to raise funds for scholarship and community support.

Event Details:

Dates: Oct. 18 – 19, 2025

Location: St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, Leonardtown, MD

Tickets available now at usoysterfestival.org.

About the U.S. Oyster Festival – Founded in 1967, the U.S. Oyster Festival is the nation’s longest-running oyster festival and home to the U.S. National Oyster Shucking Championship. Each fall, thousands gather in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, to honor Chesapeake Bay traditions, celebrate seafood, and watch America’s best shuckers compete for national glory. Follow the Festival on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at usoysterfestival.org.

About the Rotary Club of Lexington Park- The Rotary Club of Lexington Park is a proud part of the Southern Maryland community and of Rotary International. Rotary is a global network of more than 1.2 million members who believe that great things happen when dedicated minds come together. We are community and business leaders representing different professions, experiences, and perspectives but with a shared desire to connect with others to address the challenges affecting our community and communities around the world. Our club offers opportunities for our members — and those interested in making a difference — to get involved. Through our U.S. Oyster Festival, we raise more than $100,000 annually for community service efforts including funds to help start up Feed St. Mary’s Food Bank, donations to Lexington Park Health Connections to support mental health, a donation to the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, and contributions to local organizations that combat food insecurity and homelessness.