19-Year-Old Flown to Trauma Center After ATV and Dirt Bike Hit Head-on in Hughesville

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at approximately 3:25 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 13000 block of Cooke Sweetney Place in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving an ATV.

911 callers reported a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike struck each other head-on, with a 19-year-old male suffering a broken leg.

Crews arrived to find a 19-year-old male who was conscious, alert, and breathing, but suffering from a serious leg fracture. Due to the severity of the injury, a helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second rider denied having injuries and was not transported.