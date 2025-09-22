Reward Offered After Multiple Children Robbed at Gunpoint for Tennis Shoes in Waldorf

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the 11800 block of Edmont Place in Waldorf for a report of a robbery.

The investigation revealed that several suspects approached three victims, displayed a handgun, and robbed them of a pair of designer tennis shoes and a backpack.

After taking the property, the suspects fled westbound on Edmont Place and entered a dark-colored SUV.

In a separate case, on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 3:10 p.m., two suspects approached a group of juveniles in the area of Buckthorn Lane and Constitution Drive, displayed a firearm, and stole designer tennis shoes from two of the juveniles. The suspects fled on foot.

Officers are investigating the possibility that both cases are related.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Officer J. Berry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0788.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online at Charles County Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the suspects.