Calvert School Bus Driver Sentenced to 20 Days for Slapping Elementary School Student in Face

September 23, 2025

States Attorney Office Calvert CountyOn Thursday, September 18, 2025, Mark Travis Bright, 60, of Prince Frederick, was convicted of second degree assault in Calvert County District Court.

The assault occurred on the last day of the 2024-2025 school year. Mr. Bright was operating a school bus when he and an elementary school student had an exchange of words.

During that exchange, Bright slapped the student in the face. The slap was observed by other students on the bus.

Bright was sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended to just 20 days of active time, followed by 3 years of probation. As a condition of probation, Bright is prohibited from operating a school bus.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick R. Cathro.

