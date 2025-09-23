Waldorf Woman Arrested After Murdering Her 81-Year-Old Grandmother and Stabbing Second Family Member

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fugitive Unit located and arrested the suspect wanted for murdering her grandmother on Sunday, September 14th, 2025.

The suspect, 28-year-old Breante Thomas of Waldorf, was located on Thursday, September 18, 2025, in Waldorf. She’s charged with murdering 81-year-old Helen Thomas inside of her Fort Washington home.

On September 14, 2025, at approximately 1:50 pm, officers responded to a welfare check at the victim’s home in the 500 block of Bonhill Drive. The victim was located inside suffering stab wounds. She died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect also stabbed a second family member. The adult male victim is in critical but stable condition.

The Prince George’s County Police Department would like to thank the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the search for the suspect.

Breante Thomas is charged with first and second degree murder, attempted first and second degree murder and related charges.

If you’d like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-005122.