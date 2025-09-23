Mattapany Road Repaving and Lane Widening Scheduled for End of September

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will be making roadway improvements on Mattapany Road beginning from MD Route 5 (Point Lookout Road) extending just past Saint Mary’s College.

This project will include road widening and asphalt paving.

The project is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, September 29, 2025, with completion in approximately 30 days, weather permitting.

A traffic control plan, to include single lane closures with signage, will be implemented for the duration of the road construction.

Drivers are asked to please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as a reminder. Please consider alternative routes to avoid possible delays in traffic.

For additional project information, please contact Donald Bean, with DPW&T at (301) 475-4200, Ext. 3531.