Saint Inigoes Man Lies About Identity to Avoid Arrest, Charged with Fraud and Drug Paraphernalia

Keith Arlington Yates, 38, of Saint Inigoes, is facing multiple misdemeanor charges following his arrest on September 7, 2025, in California, Maryland.

According to court documents, Yates is accused of attempting to avoid arrest by falsely identifying himself and was later found in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Zachary Jerew of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting suspicious behavior in the parking lot of the Sheetz on Three Notch Road.

A complainant told deputies that a man was walking between the wood line and a red SUV while carrying pocketknives and a machete.

When officers arrived, they approached a red 2022 Nissan Pathfinder parked at the location and spoke with a female witness, who identified herself as the defendant’s sister. She informed officers that Yates had an active warrant and had previously used their brother David’s name during police encounters.

According to the statement of probable cause, Yates initially identified himself as “David Lee Yates” when approached. However, another deputy at the scene recognized him from a prior incident and confirmed his identity as Keith Arlington Yates using a booking photograph. A Maryland State Police arrest warrant was confirmed for him.

Upon being confronted, Yates allegedly denied having a warrant and refused to exit the vehicle. He later complied and was taken into custody. A search conducted during the arrest revealed multiple items of suspected drug paraphernalia, including two metal smoking devices—one with burnt residue—metal scrapers, a cigarette container with copper pieces used as filters, and other related items.

Yates admitted to smoking crack cocaine and said he believed he only had an upcoming court date, not a warrant.

He was formally charged with two misdemeanors: fraud for avoiding prosecution by providing another person’s identity (CR 8-301(c)(1)) and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia (CR 5-619(c)).

Yates was initially held without bond but was later released on his own recognizance on September 9, 2025. Court records show that his bail review was held the same day, followed by a postponed status hearing. A competency hearing was scheduled for September 24, 2025, with a trial set for October 23, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

