Sheriff’s Office Arrests Waldorf Man at St. Mary’s Square for Trespassing and Drug Offenses

Charles Edward Taylor, 39, of Waldorf, has been charged following an arrest in St. Mary’s County, according to court documents.

Taylor faces three misdemeanor charges: trespassing on private property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance not identified as cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on September 7, 2025, to St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park for a report of trespassing.

Deputy Joseph Reppel noted that Taylor had previously been issued a no-trespass order for the property on November 27, 2023. Despite this, Taylor was found in the shopping center near Ollie’s.

When approached, Taylor allegedly admitted he was carrying a glass smoking device he said was provided by a local health clinic. When asked if anything was inside the device, Taylor reportedly told deputies it had been used for smoking “crack cocaine.”

Deputies then recovered a homemade glass smoking device from his front right cargo pocket, which contained suspected burnt crack cocaine residue. Additional copper Brillo pad shavings with burnt residue were also found in his backpack.

Taylor was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center without incident. He was initially held without bond but was later released on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing on September 9, 2025.

Court records show that Taylor is scheduled for an officer-scheduling trial date on October 23, 2025, at the District Court for St. Mary’s County in Leonardtown. He is being represented by the St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office.

