Mechanicsville Man Facing Drug, Ammunition, and Child Neglect Charges Following Search Warrant Execution

James Roy Chase II, 38, of Mechanicsville, has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses, illegal possession of ammunition, and child neglect following the execution of a residential and body search warrant by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month.

According to court documents, deputies executed the search on September 5, 2025, at an apartment on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. During the operation, officers detained Chase, his significant other, and a 3-year-old boy at the residence. Authorities reported seizing a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a knife with visible drug residue, two glass measuring cups, multiple digital scales, plastic packaging materials, and several .270 caliber rifle rounds from the home.

Court records state that some of these items—specifically the packaging materials and burnt copper with cocaine residue—were discovered in the child’s bedroom, along with toys and clothing. Investigators noted that the conditions inside the apartment were “deplorable,” citing fecal matter on the floors, maggots in the kitchen, and mouse droppings in the child’s sleeping area. Cocaine residue was also reportedly found inside the microwave.

Based on these findings, Chase has been charged with the following:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis (cocaine)

Possession of production equipment related to controlled substances (felony)

Illegal possession of ammunition

Neglect of a minor

Authorities allege that Chase was manufacturing crack cocaine inside the apartment. The documents state that, based on training and experience, the presence of measuring cups, knives, and other paraphernalia indicated drug production activities were taking place.

The illegal ammunition charge stems from Chase’s prior 2021 conviction for possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, which prohibits him from possessing ammunition under Maryland law.

Chase was taken into custody on the day of the search and released later that day on an unsecured personal bond of $7,500. A hearing for potential felony dismissal is scheduled for October 16, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court in Leonardtown.

