2-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Suffering Burns Caused by Bottle Warmer in Charles County

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., emergency medical services responded to the 2000 block of Hanover Court in Waldorf, for the reported burn injuries.

911 callers reported a 2-year-old male was conscious alert and breathing after suffering burns to the head and upper body.

EMS arrived on the scene to find the child was suffering from burns to the face and shoulders, and requested a helicopter to land nearby due to his injuries.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 responded due to Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 already being on flight missions.

U.S. Park Police Flight Medics were advised the victim had pulled a “Bottle warmer” onto himself, causing burns covering approximately 15% of his face, head, and shoulders.

Despite his injuries, EMS advised the child was “awake alert and being well-behaved with perfect breathing despite what happened.”

Eagle 1 landed nearby and transported the child to the Children’s National Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.