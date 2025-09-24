UPDATE: Lothian Man Dead and 14-Year-Old Passenger Seriously Injured After Fleeing Police While Travelling Wrong-Way on Route 4

UPDATE 9/24/2025: On September 23, 2025, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Southern District officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Route 4 near Route 258 in Lothian involving a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed that a Yamaha sport bike was traveling Northbound in the Southbound lanes of Route 4 when it struck a Cadillac traveling southbound, head-on.

The motorcycle was thrown into the woods and caught fire.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the operator of the motorcycle deceased. His passenger, a 14-year-old female, was flown by Maryland State Police to Johns Hopkins Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Cadillac was flown to Capital Regional by Maryland State Police as a precaution, where he is listed in stable condition.

The Crash Reconstruction team will be handling the investigation.

Police identified the at fault vehicle as a red Yamaha Motorcycle operated by David Martin Sweet, Jr., age 39 of Lothian, Maryland. His passenger is identified as a 14-year-old female of Owings, Maryland.

Vehicle 2: A 2017 Black Cadillac XTS operated by a 24-year-old male of St. Mary’s City, Maryland, and is currently in stable condition.



On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at approximately 7:49 p.m., a Calvert County Deputy attempted to pull over a “sport bike” in the Northern part of Dunkirk, when the operator fled at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit was initiated with speeds quickly reaching over 120 mph.

Around 7:53 p.m., police advised the operator was travelling Northbound in the Southbound lanes just prior to the Calvert/Anne Arundel county line.

Due to the operators negligent speeds and travelling into oncoming lanes, the pursuing officer terminated the chase at 7:54 p.m. The pursuing deputy was advised to continue non-code (no lights or sirens) for a short distance to ensure the motorcyclist did not crash.

However, just one minute later around 7:55 p.m., the deputy located a serious crash involving two vehicles on fire in the Southbound lanes of Route 4 between Route 258 and 259 in Lothian, Anne Arundel County.

Fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and Anne Arundel County were quickly dispatched to the scene, with officers advising they had two vehicles on fire with multiple ejected and unresponsive.

Deputies quickly found that both the operator and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected with both being unresponsive. Police utilized fire extinguishers to extinguish the vehicle fire, while reporting the motorcycle was off the roadway, in the woods and on fire.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene, with the passenger being located face down and unresponsive.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 was requested to land nearby due to the severity of the crash.

Trooper 6 landed nearby and transported the passenger of the motorcycle, a 14-year-old female, to an area trauma center.

Flight Medics advised she was conscious, alert and breathing while suffering from multiple fractures and injuries to the lower and upper body. She was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

Police are investigating the fatal motor vehicle collision.

One additional adult patient in the second vehicle involved was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if they were transported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.