Maryland Air National Guard Hosts Inactivation Ceremony Before Departure of Final A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog”

By Maj. Benjamin Hughes, 175th Wing: The Maryland Air National Guard hosted an inactivation ceremony for the A-10C Thunderbolt II flying mission at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, September 23, 2025, before the final two aircraft departed as part of the U.S. Air Force divestment.

Governor Wes Moore, Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general for Maryland, and Brig. Gen. Drew Dougherty, assistant general for Air, spoke during the ceremony, which formally inactivated the 175th Operations Group, the 175th Maintenance Group, and all subordinate units.

“Today, we honor over a century of Airmen who raised their hands to wear the uniform, and pay tribute to an incredible aircraft that has helped to write our nation’s history,” said Gov. Moore. “Nobody understands the importance of these aircraft better than the men and women of the 175th Wing, who bear the standard for the path forward: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do. And while I never had the honor of deploying our A-10s as governor, I am very proud to be the governor who is able to say: job well done.”

In March 2024, the U.S. Air Force announced a plan for the Maryland Air National Guard to divest all of the A-10s assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron by the end of this fiscal year. The last two A-10s will be transferred to the Michigan Air National Guard this week.

The 104th Fighter Squadron was one of the oldest Air National Guard flying units, tracing its heritage back more than 100 years. Airmen of the 175th Operations Group and 175th Maintenance Group had nine combat deployments in 25 years, including the last one in 2024.

“Thank you to every Airman who has worn these patches, turned wrenches on these jets, flown these missions, and given so much of themselves to this noble calling,” said Dougherty during his remarks.

“You will always be part of the proud history of the Maryland Air National Guard, these two outstanding Groups, and you will always carry on our proud and distinguished legacy.”

Since 2013, Airmen from both groups have supported five A-10 mobilizations to Estonia through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program and many other European NATO nations to deter Russian aggression.

In fiscal year 2023, the 175th Maintenance Group achieved a 71.3% mission-capable rate, which was higher than the Air Force-wide average across all fighter types. The National Guard Association of the United States recognized Maryland as the top flying unit in the entire Air National Guard by awarding the Spaatz Trophy at their annual conference last month.

During the ceremony, Col. Chris Palmer, commander of the 175th Operations Group, and Col. Jason Burns, commander of the 175th Maintenance Group, participated in the furling and traditional casing of the groups’ guidons as a symbolic farewell to the units’ lineage and heritage.

The A-10 is most well-known for its close air support on the battlefield, as it protected U.S. service members and friendly forces with its 30mm GAU-8A Gatling gun and other munitions. It is why it was one of the most beloved aircraft in the U.S. Air Force’s history.

“When we walk away today, I want you to remember just one critical idea,” said Birckhead, speaking to the Airmen in attendance. “Those words about mission readiness, combat reputation, contributions in war and peace; those words do not describe the machine that is the A-10. They describe the Airmen and women, the pilots, the comm techs, the fuel handlers, the maintainers. You created the 175th Wing’s reputation. You are the heart of the A-10 legacy.”

Maryland State Police Aviation Command – The Maryland Air National Guard will deactivate its last flying squadron today, marking the end of an era at Martin State Airport and for the state of Maryland. So many of us at MSPAC have fondly watched the A-10’s come and go over the years, with our prime view at the airport. We will miss seeing these aircraft and the amazing men and women who flew, maintained and supported the squadron (even if their takeoffs were always impeccably timed to outshine any open hangar event we had going on.) Thank you to everyone past and present from this squadron for your service to our state and nation! Photos courtesy of the MSP Aviation Command.



– Moore joined the Maryland Air National Guard for the inactivation ceremony for the A-10C Thunderbolt II flying mission at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, to mark the end of Maryland’s flying mission, Governor Moore honored and celebrated Maryland’s 104th Fighter Squadron—one of the nation’s oldest Air National Guard flying units—as they transition to serve the state’s cyber mission.

“Today, we honor over a century of Airmen who raised their hands to wear the uniform, and pay tribute to an incredible aircraft that has helped to write our nation’s history,” said Gov. Moore. “Nobody understands the importance of these aircraft better than the men and women of the 175th Wing, who bear the standard for the path forward: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do. And while I never had the honor of deploying our A-10s as governor, I am very proud to be the governor who is able to say: job well done.”

The governor was joined by Major General Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general for Maryland, and Brigadier General Drew Dougherty, assistant general for Air for the ceremony, which formally inactivated the 175th Operations Group, the 175th Maintenance Group, and all subordinate units before the final two aircraft departed as part of the U.S. Air Force divestment.

​The 175th Operations Group and 175th Maintenance Group participated in nine combat deployments over 25 years, most recently supporting Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and Poseidon Archer in 2024. Since 2013, both groups have supported five A-10 mobilizations, including to Estonia through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program and many other European NATO nations to deter Russian aggression.

“For more than a century, the 104th Fighter Squadron has carried the colors of Baltimore and the spirit of our state into the skies,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna K. Miller. “As their flying mission retires, we honor their legacy of service and look ahead with pride as the 175th Wing leads Maryland into a new era of cyber defense.”

“The 175th Wing of Maryland’s Air National Guard has had a proud history of protecting our national security,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen. “Throughout their years of flying the Maryland-built A-10 Warthog, the dedicated citizen-soldiers of the 175th wing have always answered the call to keep Americans safe at home and support combat operations abroad. We are grateful that they have always had our backs, and we will continue to have theirs as we look to the future.”

“I am so proud to honor and congratulate the Airmen of the 175th Operations Group, the 175th Maintenance Group, and all subordinate units as the final A-10s depart from Maryland today,” said U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks. “These Airmen have given so much in service to our country, and we have an obligation to do more than just thank and celebrate them. I will always fight to protect our veterans and service members. It’s as much a duty as it is a privilege.”

“Since 1921, the Maryland Air National Guard has served our state and country with grit, honor, and dedication,” said Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth. “Fondly referred to as the Fightin’ O’s, the 175th Wing was no exception – with the 104th Fighter Squadron completing nine combat deployments in the past 20 years. Thank you to the Airmen and women who answered the call to serve our nation at home and abroad. I look forward to continuing to support the critical work of the Maryland National Guard on the House Armed Services Committee.”

“Today we honor not an aircraft, but the dedicated and incredibly skilled men and women who have flown and maintained the A-10C for more than a century at Martin State,” said Congressman Johnny Olszewski. “We are grateful for their service, which has consistently been ranked among the best in the nation. I am looking forward to supporting all future missions that will continue the 175th Wing’s legacy of service and patriotism.”

During the ceremony, Colonel Chris Palmer, commander of the 175th Operations Group, and Colonel Jason Burns, commander of the 175th Maintenance Group, participated in the furling and traditional casing of the groups’ guidons as a symbolic farewell to the units’ lineage and heritage.

“Thank you to every Airman who has worn these patches, turned wrenches on these jets, flown these missions, and given so much of themselves to this noble calling,” said Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Drew E. Dougherty, Assistant Adjutant General – Air. “You will always be part of the proud history of the Maryland Air National Guard, these two outstanding groups, and you will always carry on our proud and distinguished legacy.”

In Fiscal Year 2023, the 175th Maintenance Group achieved a 71.3% mission-capable rate, which was higher than the Air Force-wide average across all fighter types. The National Guard Association of the United States also recognized Maryland last month as the top flying unit in the entire Air National Guard—awarding the Spaatz Trophy to Maryland at their annual conference.

The A-10 is one of the most beloved aircraft in the U.S. Air Force’s history, and is well-known for its close air support on the battlefield—protecting U.S. service members and friendly forces with its 30mm GAU-8 cannon and other munitions. The U.S. Air Force last year announced a plan for the Maryland Air National Guard to divest all the A-10s assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron by the end of this fiscal year. The last two A-10s will be transferred to the Michigan Air National Guard this week.

“When we walk away today, I want you to remember just one critical idea,” said Maryland Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, Adjutant General of Maryland. “Those words about mission readiness, combat reputation, contributions in war and peace; those words do not describe the machine that is the A-10. They describe the Airmen and women, the pilots, the comm techs, the fuel handlers, the maintainers. You created the 175th Wing’s reputation. You are the heart of the A-10 legacy.”

