Governor Moore Announces Microsoft to Open Quantum Research Center at the University of Maryland Discovery District

Governor Wes Moore announced last week that Microsoft will open a new quantum research center in the heart of the University of Maryland’s Discovery District to serve as a development hub for next-generation quantum technologies.

The partnership between the State of Maryland, the University of Maryland Enterprise Corporation, and Microsoft marks a critical milestone in Maryland’s momentum to become a global leader for quantum information science and technology innovation.

“Maryland is making big bets on the future to grow our economy and drive innovation. Quantum is at the center of that strategy,” said Gov. Moore. “We are honored to partner with Microsoft in this effort, as we work together to create jobs, spark discovery, and stimulate growth. And together, we will continue to make Maryland the best place in the world to change the world.”



The center will provide early access to Microsoft’s quantum technology to support collaborative hardware and software development between government agencies, academic institutions and quantum companies. The center will also attract skilled quantum experts to the state, providing a space for Microsoft engineers to interact and collaborate with the Maryland quantum ecosystem, including University of Maryland students and researchers.

The University of Maryland Discovery District’s proximity to key quantum institutions and the Moore-Miller Administration’s demonstrated commitment to quantum industry investment through the Capital of Quantum Initiative were key factors that led to the new partnership.

“We are excited to be part of Governor Moore’s vision for the Capital of Quantum through the opening of this unique, partner-focused quantum center in Maryland’s Discovery District,” said Microsoft Executive Vice President Jason Zander. “Together, we can advance quantum technology and accelerate U.S. leadership in science and innovation. This partnership exemplifies what is possible when state and federal leaders, academia, and industry unite for a common purpose.”

Launched by Governor Moore at IonQ’s College Park headquarters in January, the Capital of Quantum Initiative is a public-private partnership with the state, the University of Maryland, College Park and private partners to catalyze more than $1 billion in investments in Maryland’s quantum industry.

With an initial $52.5 million investment from Governor Moore’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget, the University of Maryland and its partners have pledged more than $70 million to strengthen the state’s quantum ecosystem through academics, workforce development, and technical support.

Since launching the Capital of Quantum Initiative this year, Maryland has welcomed nearly a dozen quantum startups to the Discovery District’s diverse network of quantum innovators, and IonQ has announced three significant mergers with quantum and aerospace firms.

In April, the governor signed a memorandum of agreement between the State of Maryland and DARPA to establish the “Capital Quantum Benchmarking Hub” at the University of Maryland. The agreement marked a formalization of state and federal government partnership to test and evaluate quantum information science in the state, unlocking up to $100 million in federal funds to match the state’s quantum computing investments—some of which will be used to invest in Microsoft’s new quantum center.

The partnership with DARPA solidified Maryland as a strategic destination for companies leading in quantum like Microsoft, which is one of two companies in the most advanced phase of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative.

Microsoft’s new quantum center will give quantum experts in government and academia direct access to advanced quantum hardware prototypes like Majorana 1, the world’s first quantum chip powered by a topological qubit design. Unveiled earlier this year, Majorana 1 has the potential to deliver error-resistant quantum systems that can be scaled for commercial use several years earlier than originally predicted.

When operational, Microsoft’s quantum center will be a collaborative space that facilitates hands-on research, prototyping, and benchmarking for innovations like Majorana 1 in partnership with DARPA’s testing and evaluation team—paving the way for innovative breakthroughs to take place within years rather than decades.

“This is a landmark moment for the University of Maryland and for the entire state. The launch of Microsoft’s advanced quantum lab in our Discovery District is a testament to the incredible momentum we’ve built in quantum science and innovation. It reflects years of world-class research, visionary investment, and bold collaboration that together have made Maryland and the greater DC region the true Capital of Quantum,” said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines. “We are proud to work alongside Gov. Moore, Microsoft and our federal partners to drive the next wave of quantum breakthroughs—and to do it right here in College Park.”