The Week in Winners: $1.9 Million Multi-Match Win in Lanham Biggest of Week’s Lottery Hauls

The Powerball frenzy may have subsided, but Maryland’s in-state jackpot game, Multi-Match, made someone a millionaire in Lanham this past week while a $200,000 scratch-off was sold in Baltimore.
Across Maryland, and across all games, the Lottery paid more than $28.5 million in prizes during the week of Sept. 15-21, including 32 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in that seven-day span.
Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep winning tickets in a safe location. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing date. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase. The last dates to claim for scratch-off tickets are posted on the scratch-offs page at mdlottery.com.
Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes up to $25,000 can be claimed at the cashier window of any of the six casinos in Maryland. Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets worth up to and including $600. More information is available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website.
Here’s the weekly roundup of big winners:
Scratch-off prizes claimed Sept. 15-21:
$200,000 Prize
- Ravens X10, Seena Wines and Liquors, 2448 North Charles Street, Baltimore
$10,000 Prizes
- $10,000 Cash, Orye’s Liquor, 1001 East 25th Street, Baltimore
- $100,000 Crossword 9th Edition, Hobbits, 4517 Bowleys Lane, Baltimore
- $5,000,000 Cash, Moreland’s Produce & Market, 14950 Woodville Road, Waldorf
- Ice, Royal Farms, 1440 Key Highway, Baltimore
- Ice, Safeway, 116 University Boulevard – West, Silver Spring
- Lucky 777, Martin’s Food Market, 22401 Jefferson Boulevard, Smithsburg
- Money Rush, DJ Liquors, 1313 West Patrick Street, Frederick
FAST PLAY and draw game tickets sold for drawings Sept. 15-21:
- $10,000 20X Cash ticket sold Sept. 17 at 7-Eleven, 3226 Solomon’s Island Road, Edgewater (claimed)
- $1.9 million ticket sold Sept. 16 at Forbes BP, 9701 Annapolis Road, Lanham (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)
- Three $25,000 tickets worth a total of $75,000 all sold Sept. 15 at Early Bird, 23791 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood (all unclaimed as of Sept. 22)
- Three $25,000 tickets worth a total of $75,000 all sold Sept.19 at Foods In, 12549 Mattawoman Drive, Waldorf (all claimed)
- Two $25,000 tickets worth a total of $50,000 both sold at Tucker’s Liquors at 8100 Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton (one sold Sept. 9, the other Sept. 15; both claimed Sept. 16)
- $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 15 at Crosstown Liquor, 3245 Belair Road, Baltimore (claimed)
- $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 15 at Royal Farms, 6430 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)
- $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 15 at Royal Farms, 7560 Belair Road, Nottingham (claimed)
- $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 18 at Weis Market, 4126 East Joppa Road, Perry Hall (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)
- $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 17 at Westlake Liquors, 1182 Smallwood Drive – West, Waldorf (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)
- $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 21 at Whitney’s Liquors, 2218 Old Washington Road, Waldorf (claimed)
- $50,000 ticket sold Sept. 20 at Royal Farms, 7910 Shipley Homestead Drive, Hanover (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)
- $24,640 ticket sold Sept. 17 at Tony’s Liquors, 12637 Laurel – Bowie Road, Laurel (claimed)
- $18,589 ticket sold Sept. 19 at Essex Liquors, 904 Eastern Boulevard, Essex (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)
- $18,165 ticket sold Sept. 16 at Cradlerock Mart, 6810 Cradlerock Way, Columbia (claimed)
- $14,067.50 ticket sold Sept. 20 at Royal Farms, 2603 Old Philadelphia Road, Edgewood (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)
- $11,511 ticket sold Sept. 20 at Meadow’s Market & Restaurant, 9400 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro (claimed)
- $10,010 ticket sold Sept. 15 at Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road, Silver Spring (claimed)