The Week in Winners: $1.9 Million Multi-Match Win in Lanham Biggest of Week’s Lottery Hauls

The Powerball frenzy may have subsided, but Maryland’s in-state jackpot game, Multi-Match, made someone a millionaire in Lanham this past week while a $200,000 scratch-off was sold in Baltimore.

Across Maryland, and across all games, the Lottery paid more than $28.5 million in prizes during the week of Sept. 15-21, including 32 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in that seven-day span.

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep winning tickets in a safe location. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing date. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase. The last dates to claim for scratch-off tickets are posted on the scratch-offs page at mdlottery.com.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes up to $25,000 can be claimed at the cashier window of any of the six casinos in Maryland. Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets worth up to and including $600. More information is available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website.

Here’s the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off prizes claimed Sept. 15-21:

$200,000 Prize

Ravens X10, Seena Wines and Liquors, 2448 North Charles Street, Baltimore

$10,000 Prizes

$10,000 Cash, Orye’s Liquor, 1001 East 25 th Street, Baltimore

Street, Baltimore $100,000 Crossword 9 th Edition, Hobbits, 4517 Bowleys Lane, Baltimore

Edition, Hobbits, 4517 Bowleys Lane, Baltimore $5,000,000 Cash, Moreland’s Produce & Market, 14950 Woodville Road, Waldorf

Ice, Royal Farms, 1440 Key Highway, Baltimore

Ice, Safeway, 116 University Boulevard – West, Silver Spring

Lucky 777, Martin’s Food Market, 22401 Jefferson Boulevard, Smithsburg

Money Rush, DJ Liquors, 1313 West Patrick Street, Frederick

FAST PLAY and draw game tickets sold for drawings Sept. 15-21:

FAST PLAY

$10,000 20X Cash ticket sold Sept. 17 at 7-Eleven, 3226 Solomon’s Island Road, Edgewater (claimed)

MULTI-MATCH

$1.9 million ticket sold Sept. 16 at Forbes BP, 9701 Annapolis Road, Lanham (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)

PICK 5

Three $25,000 tickets worth a total of $75,000 all sold Sept. 15 at Early Bird, 23791 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood (all unclaimed as of Sept. 22)

Three $25,000 tickets worth a total of $75,000 all sold Sept.19 at Foods In, 12549 Mattawoman Drive, Waldorf (all claimed)

Two $25,000 tickets worth a total of $50,000 both sold at Tucker’s Liquors at 8100 Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton (one sold Sept. 9, the other Sept. 15; both claimed Sept. 16)

$25,000 ticket sold Sept. 15 at Crosstown Liquor, 3245 Belair Road, Baltimore (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Sept. 15 at Royal Farms, 6430 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)

$25,000 ticket sold Sept. 15 at Royal Farms, 7560 Belair Road, Nottingham (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Sept. 18 at Weis Market, 4126 East Joppa Road, Perry Hall (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)

$25,000 ticket sold Sept. 17 at Westlake Liquors, 1182 Smallwood Drive – West, Waldorf (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)

$25,000 ticket sold Sept. 21 at Whitney’s Liquors, 2218 Old Washington Road, Waldorf (claimed)

POWERBALL

$50,000 ticket sold Sept. 20 at Royal Farms, 7910 Shipley Homestead Drive, Hanover (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)

RACETRAX

$24,640 ticket sold Sept. 17 at Tony’s Liquors, 12637 Laurel – Bowie Road, Laurel (claimed)

$18,589 ticket sold Sept. 19 at Essex Liquors, 904 Eastern Boulevard, Essex (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)

$18,165 ticket sold Sept. 16 at Cradlerock Mart, 6810 Cradlerock Way, Columbia (claimed)

$14,067.50 ticket sold Sept. 20 at Royal Farms, 2603 Old Philadelphia Road, Edgewood (unclaimed as of Sept. 22)

$11,511 ticket sold Sept. 20 at Meadow’s Market & Restaurant, 9400 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

$10,010 ticket sold Sept. 15 at Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road, Silver Spring (claimed)