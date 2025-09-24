VIDEO: 18-Year-Old Arrested After Seriously Injuring Woman at Illegal Car Takeover Event

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homeland Security – Intelligence Division identified and charged a driver for assaulting and seriously injuring a woman at a recent illegal car meet up in Landover. The suspect is 18-year-old Naef Salmo of Millersville.

The preliminary investigation reveals on September 14, 2025, at approximately 1:45 am, the illegal vehicle takeover was held at a shopping center parking lot in the 8500 block of Landover Road in the Landover area.

Vehicle takeovers are large, unauthorized gatherings where participants often engage in reckless and illegal activities such as street racing, stunts and other disruptive activities. Investigators learned that during this illegal takeover, while doing circles in his car, the suspect struck a spectator. He then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Fortunately, she has since been released.

Using various investigative techniques, detectives identified and located both the striking vehicle and the driver, Naef Salmo. The investigation revealed after the hit-and-run, Salmo spray painted his vehicle a different color to conceal evidence and hinder detectives.

Investigators also recovered a handgun under the hood of the car.

In consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Salmo is charged with a long list of charges to include second degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, riot and obstructing and hindering a police officer. Additional charges are pending. Salmo has admitted to his responsibility for the hit-and-run.

“We know these illegal vehicle takeovers may seem harmless to some, but the fact is, they can be dangerous. In this case, a young woman suffered serious injuries. We’ve also investigated a fatal shooting at a car takeover in recent years,” said Chief George Nader.

Please see video below, from the Aviation Section which shows footage of a previous car takeover event.

Prince George’s County Crime Solvers is offering rewards of up to $500 for information about an illegal vehicle takeover before it occurs. Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

