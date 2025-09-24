OUT OF STATE: U.S. Army Releases Identities of Four Soldiers Killed in Washington State UH-60 Black Hawk Crash



A U.S. Army MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Joint Base Lewis-McChord during a routine training mission which sadly claimed the lives of all four on board.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, 35, from Sparta, Missouri

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, 39, from Sanibel, Florida

U.S. Army Sgt. Donavon Scott, 24, from Tacoma, Washington

U.S. Army Sgt. Jadalyn Good, 23, from Mount Vernon, Washington

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the loss of four courageous Night Stalkers from the 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 17th during a training mission.,” said Col. Stephen Smith, commander.

“These exceptional warriors — Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, Sgt. Donavon Scott, and Sgt. Jadalyn Good — embodied the unwavering dedication, selflessness, and excellence that define the very spirit of the Army and Army Special Operations. Their sacrifice in service to our nation will forever be etched in our hearts and in the legacy of the Night Stalkers. These heroes were not only elite professionals but also cherished teammates, friends, and family members whose absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Kraus is the son of Mission BBQ Co-founder, Bill Kraus.

Mission BBQ was founded and started in Glen Burnie, after Bill Kraus and Steve Newton opened the first location on September 11, 2011, as a way to support the military, police, firefighters, and first responders.

Maryland Governor Moore, and Former Governor Hogan released the following statements.

Moore: “Dawn and I are heartbroken to hear that Andrew Kraus, the son of Mission BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus, died alongside three other service members during a flight training.

Mission BBQ began here in Maryland, rooting their values in service and community. Our entire state mourns alongside the Kraus family.”

Hogan: “Yumi and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Kraus, son of MISSION BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus, who was killed along with three of his fellow soldiers in a helicopter crash during training.

Mission BBQ began right here in Maryland, built on values of service, patriotism, and giving back. Bill and his family have done so much to honor our veterans, first responders, and military heroes.

We keep the Kraus family and the families of all four soldiers in our prayers. Their courage, sacrifice, and service to our nation will never be forgotten.”



Cully, 35, commissioned in May 2013 as a U.S. Army aviation officer from Missouri State University as a second lieutenant. He completed Flight School at Ft. Rucker, AL. After his initial service as a commissioned officer, he was then reappointed as an aviation warrant officer and served as a UH-60M (Blackhawk) Pilot. In 2022, he completed the UH-60M Instructor Pilot Course at Fort Rucker, AL. He has two operational deployments to the EUCOM theater in support of OPERATIONS ATLANTIC RESOLVE and SWIFT RESPONSE. In 2024, after being selected to serve in the 160th SOAR (Abn), he was assigned to C Company at Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA.

While assigned to C Company he supported multiple Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside Continental United States (OCONUS) training missions and deployed to the INDOPACOM theater.

Kraus, 39, served in the U. S. Marine Corps as a CH-46 (Sea Knight) maintainer from July 2008 until 2013. In 2017, he joined the U.S. Army and attended Warrant Officer Candidate School and flight school at Ft. Rucker, AL. He then served as an Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot in Command in Germany, performing real-world medical evacuation missions. In 2023, after being selected to serve in the 160th SOAR (Abn), he was assigned to C Company, where he supported multiple CONUS training missions and deployed in support of contingency response operations. He is a 2025 graduate of the Aviation Maintenance Test Pilot Course at Ft. Rucker, AL.

His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal second award, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Unity Commendation, and Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation and Basic Aviation Badge.

Scott, 24, enlisted in the U.S. Army as a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer, 15T. After being selected to serve in the 160th SOAR, his first assignment was to D Company, 4th Battalion as a UH-60 Helicopter Maintainer. After completing the MH-60 (Blackhawk, Modified) Non-Rated Crewmember Course, he served as a MH-60 Crew Chief in C Company. While serving in C Company he earned Fully-Mission-Qualified status as a Crew Chief, accumulating over 776 flying hours. He has served on two support missions to OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE and a crisis response contingency operation.

His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal – Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Combat Action Badge.

Good, 23, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2021 as a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer, 15T. After being selected to serve in the 160th SOAR, she was then assigned to C Company where she served as a Helicopter Maintainer and in 2023 after graduating from the MH-60 Non-Rated Crewmember Course she served as a Crew Chief. While serving in C Company she achieved Basic-Mission-Qualified status, accumulating over 730 flight hours. She was instrumental in the success of numerous CONUS and OCONUS training missions and a crisis response contingency operation.

Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Basic Parachutist Badge, Combat and Special Skill Badge Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge and Basic Aviation Badge.



“As we mourn their loss, we stand united in honoring their memory and their extraordinary commitment to the mission. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, loved ones, and the entire Night Stalker community during this profoundly difficult time,” said Smith.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command extends its profound thanks to the professionalism and heroism of the many who assisted in the recovery of our fallen; the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the Griffin Fire Department, the McLane Black Lake Fire Department, the King County Sheriff’s Office, the Lacey Fire Department, the Olympia Fire Department, the Department of Natural Resources, the 2/75th Ranger Regiment, the 17th Special Tactics Squadron, the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron, the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), the I Corps and the Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs office may be reached at 910-432-6005, or by email at [email protected].

