Prince George’s County Police Department Announces “Blue Lights Nights” Initiative

The Prince George’s County Police Department is pleased to announce a unique partnership with regional law enforcement agencies called “Blue Lights Nights.”
On September 26-27, 2025, PGPD and dozens of law enforcement agencies in the region will be out in our communities. Officers, to include high-level commanders, will focus primarily on community engagement, traffic enforcement and crime prevention.
This initiative, which has been in the planning stage since July, is intended to solidify our many law enforcement partnerships in the region. It will also show each agency’s commitment to our dynamic communities.
“Our overall message to residents is we are here to serve and protect you. If you have an issue in your community, we want to hear about it! Our region is home to millions of wonderful citizens who depend on a unified and responsive police service,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader.
Friday, September 26, 2025
District I – Greenbelt
-
Event: Kids Vs Cops Basketball/Dodgeball Game
-
Location: Spring Hill Lake Recreation Center, 6101 Cherrywood Lane, Greenbelt, MD 20770
-
Time: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM
District II – Upper Marlboro
-
Event: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway
-
Locations:
-
950 Largo Center Dr, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774
-
10500 Campus Way S, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774
-
-
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
District III – Landover
-
Event: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway
-
Location: Kentland Shopping Center, 7341 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785
-
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
District IV – Temple Hills
-
Event: Addiction & Homelessness Outreach
-
Location: 4400 Branch Ave, Temple Hills, MD 20748
-
Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
District V – Clinton
-
Event: Community Crime Prevention Meeting
-
Location: Woodyard Station Senior Apartments, 8800 Mimosa Avenue, Clinton, MD 20735
-
Time: 6:00 PM
District VI – Calverton
-
Event: Pizza with a Cop
-
Location: District VI Satellite Office, 11613 Beltsville Drive, Calverton, MD 20705
-
Time: 6:00 PM
District VII – Fort Washington
-
Event 1: Community Walk
-
Location: Ft. Washington Forest Community Center, 1200 Fillmore Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744
-
Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
-
-
Event 2: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway
-
Location: Potomac Village Shopping Center, 12800 Block Old Fort Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744
-
Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
-
District VIII – Suitland
-
Event: Movie Night (A Minecraft Movie)
-
Location: Drew Freeman Middle School, 2600 Brooks Drive, Suitland, MD 20746
-
Time: 7:00 PM
Saturday, September 27, 2025
District I – Bladensburg
-
Event: Annual Cookout with District 47 Leaders
-
Location: Bladensburg Waterfront Park, 4601 Annapolis Road, Bladensburg, MD 20710
-
Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
District II – Bowie
-
Event: Movie Night (Moana 2)
-
Location: Sycamore Club, 12600 Fairwood Parkway, Bowie, MD 20720
-
Time: 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM
District III – Landover
-
Event: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway
-
Location: Kentland Shopping Center, 7341 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785
-
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
District IV – Temple Hills
-
Event: Community Roundtable Discussion
-
Location: St. Stephens Baptist Church, 5757 Temple Hill Road, Temple Hills, MD 20748
-
Time: 5:30 PM
District V – Clinton
-
Event: Community Engagement & Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway
-
Location: Woodyard Crossing Shopping Center, 8785 Branch Avenue, Clinton, MD 20735
-
Time: 6:00 PM
District VI – Laurel
-
Event: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway
-
Location: Laurel Town Shopping Center, Route 197 & Contee Road, Laurel, MD 20707
-
Time: 6:00 PM
District VII – Accokeek
-
Event 1: Community Walk
-
Location: Simmons Acres Community, Accokeek, MD 20607
-
Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
-
-
Event 2: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway
-
Location: Manokeek Shopping Center, 7025 Berry Road, Accokeek, MD 20607
-
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
-
District VIII – Capitol Heights
-
Event: Joint Community Event
-
Location: 7-Eleven, 6618 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
-
Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM