Prince George’s County Police Department Announces “Blue Lights Nights” Initiative

The Prince George’s County Police Department is pleased to announce a unique partnership with regional law enforcement agencies called “Blue Lights Nights.”

On September 26-27, 2025, PGPD and dozens of law enforcement agencies in the region will be out in our communities. Officers, to include high-level commanders, will focus primarily on community engagement, traffic enforcement and crime prevention.

This initiative, which has been in the planning stage since July, is intended to solidify our many law enforcement partnerships in the region. It will also show each agency’s commitment to our dynamic communities.

“Our overall message to residents is we are here to serve and protect you. If you have an issue in your community, we want to hear about it! Our region is home to millions of wonderful citizens who depend on a unified and responsive police service,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader.

Friday, September 26, 2025

District I – Greenbelt

Event: Kids Vs Cops Basketball/Dodgeball Game

Location: Spring Hill Lake Recreation Center, 6101 Cherrywood Lane, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Time: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

District II – Upper Marlboro

Event: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway

Locations: 950 Largo Center Dr, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 10500 Campus Way S, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

District III – Landover

Event: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway

Location: Kentland Shopping Center, 7341 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

District IV – Temple Hills

Event: Addiction & Homelessness Outreach

Location: 4400 Branch Ave, Temple Hills, MD 20748

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

District V – Clinton

Event: Community Crime Prevention Meeting

Location: Woodyard Station Senior Apartments, 8800 Mimosa Avenue, Clinton, MD 20735

Time: 6:00 PM

District VI – Calverton

Event: Pizza with a Cop

Location: District VI Satellite Office, 11613 Beltsville Drive, Calverton, MD 20705

Time: 6:00 PM

District VII – Fort Washington

Event 1: Community Walk Location: Ft. Washington Forest Community Center, 1200 Fillmore Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Event 2: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway Location: Potomac Village Shopping Center, 12800 Block Old Fort Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM



District VIII – Suitland

Event: Movie Night (A Minecraft Movie)

Location: Drew Freeman Middle School, 2600 Brooks Drive, Suitland, MD 20746

Time: 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 27, 2025

District I – Bladensburg

Event: Annual Cookout with District 47 Leaders

Location: Bladensburg Waterfront Park, 4601 Annapolis Road, Bladensburg, MD 20710

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

District II – Bowie

Event: Movie Night (Moana 2)

Location: Sycamore Club, 12600 Fairwood Parkway, Bowie, MD 20720

Time: 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

District III – Landover

Event: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway

Location: Kentland Shopping Center, 7341 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

District IV – Temple Hills

Event: Community Roundtable Discussion

Location: St. Stephens Baptist Church, 5757 Temple Hill Road, Temple Hills, MD 20748

Time: 5:30 PM

District V – Clinton

Event: Community Engagement & Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway

Location: Woodyard Crossing Shopping Center, 8785 Branch Avenue, Clinton, MD 20735

Time: 6:00 PM

District VI – Laurel

Event: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway

Location: Laurel Town Shopping Center, Route 197 & Contee Road, Laurel, MD 20707

Time: 6:00 PM

District VII – Accokeek

Event 1: Community Walk Location: Simmons Acres Community, Accokeek, MD 20607 Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Event 2: Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway Location: Manokeek Shopping Center, 7025 Berry Road, Accokeek, MD 20607 Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



District VIII – Capitol Heights

Event: Joint Community Event

Location: 7-Eleven, 6618 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM