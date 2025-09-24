PGFD Regrets to Announce Passing of Life-Long Firefighter Thomas Stommel

A Statement from Fire Chief Thelmetria A. Michaelides on the passing of Past Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Stommel.

It is with great sadness that the Office of the Fire Chief has been notified of the passing of Past Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Stommel on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Past Volunteer Chief Stommel was a Life Member of The District Heights Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. – Station 826, joining in March of 1956, and serving almost 70 years.

Chief Stommel dedicated his life to the fire service and to the well-being of others, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of leadership, sacrifice, and compassion.

As planning is underway for his memorial service, I reflect on the remarkable leader and friend Chief Stommel was. His impact on this department will be remembered for many years to come. Services arrangements will be published once made available.

Thank you for your support in honoring Chief Stommel and please keep the Stommel family in your thoughts and prayers.