Texas Man Held in St. Mary’s County on Fugitive Warrant for Child Pornography Charges

Luke T. Langston, 22, of Willis, Texas, is being held without bond in St. Mary’s County after authorities executed a fugitive warrant alleging he fled Texas while facing charges related to child pornography.

According to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, Langston was taken into custody on September 24, 2025, by a trooper with the Maryland State Police assigned to the Leonardtown Barrack.

The warrant alleges that Langston committed a crime involving child pornography in Montgomery County, Texas, and subsequently fled the state.

Langston made his initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner on the evening of his arrest. He appeared without an attorney and was advised of his right to legal representation. Langston chose to waive his right to counsel for the initial appearance but was informed that this waiver did not apply to future proceedings.

During the hearing, the court ordered that Langston be held without bond, citing that he is not eligible for pretrial release due to the nature of the fugitive charge. He was provided with documentation outlining his rights under Maryland law, including the option to voluntarily waive extradition and return to Texas to face charges.

A bond review hearing was held the following day, September 25, 2025, before Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser, and the no-bond status was upheld. A second bond review hearing is scheduled for October 24, 2025.

Langston reported to the court that he is unemployed, has no income, and resides with his father in Texas. He indicated he had no prior convictions but acknowledged a history of failing to appear in court in the past.

