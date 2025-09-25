Hollywood Woman Charged in Stabbing, Released on Recognizance After Bail Review

Dayarria Faxon, 20, of Hollywood, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault following an alleged stabbing incident on September 24, 2025

According to charging documents, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded after an adult female victim sought help at SMECO on Hollywood Road. The victim told police she had been stabbed at Faxon’s residence on Morgan Road following a physical fight.

The victim stated that she went to Faxon’s home intending to engage in a mutual fight after repeated harassment and threats. She reported that Faxon had contacted her multiple times the day before and the day of the incident, threatening to fight. According to the statement, the victim was driven to the residence by her boyfriend, where she was confronted by four females, including Faxon. The victim told police that she began fighting the group and observed Faxon holding a large kitchen knife with a black handle before being cut on her left shoulder.

The victim sustained a large open wound near the front of her left shoulder, a smaller cut on her shoulder blade, and a superficial slash across the shoulder. Authorities said Faxon denied involvement in a physical altercation or using a knife, though officers noted a small puncture wound on her hand that was “indicative of a puncture mark from a knife”.

Faxon is charged with:

First-degree assault (CR 3.202), a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Second-degree assault (CR 3.203), a misdemeanor carrying up to 10 years or a $2,500 fine.

At her initial appearance, Faxon waived her right to an attorney for that hearing and was advised of her charges and possible penalties. She was originally ordered held without bond on September 24, 2025. However, during a bail review hearing held on September 25, 2025, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered Faxon released on her own recognizance with no bail required.

Court records show a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 20, 2025, in Leonardtown.

