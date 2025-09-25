Charles County Man Held Without Bond After Gun Displayed in Drug Deal at Waldorf Shopping Center

Taisian Marquet Owens, 28, of Waldorf, has been formally charged with armed robbery and attempted theft following an alleged incident involving cannabis at a local shopping center, according to court documents filed in Charles County District Court.

Owens is accused of attempting to rob an adult male victim while displaying a handgun during a cannabis transaction on September 11, 2025. The incident occurred around 5:02 p.m. at the Capital Clubhouse parking lot on Waldorf Market Place. According to the statement of probable cause, the victim reported that he was trying to buy cannabis from Owens when Owens allegedly grabbed the victim’s arm and reached into his hoodie to take the cannabis. The victim told officers he saw a black handgun near the driver’s seat and heard Owens say, “I’m going to get all that,” before managing to break free and flee toward a marked police vehicle for help.

Owens was later spotted by officers driving a gold Buick with a Maryland tag. When police stopped the vehicle at a convenience store on Smallwood Drive, Owens was taken into custody. Authorities stated Owens became disorderly during the arrest, yelling and hitting his head against the rear window of the police cruiser. He was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for booking.

Owens has been charged with one count of armed robbery, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and one count of attempted theft between $100 and $1,500, a misdemeanor.

During his initial appearance before a judicial commissioner, Owens waived his right to an attorney at that stage. The court ordered that he be held without bond, citing concerns that he posed a danger to the victim, the public, or the community. He was also ordered not to contact or harass the victim and is prohibited from possessing firearms or dangerous weapons while the case is pending.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 10, 2025, at the Charles County District Court in La Plata.

