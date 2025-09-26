Calvert County Public Schools Financial Aid Workshops This Fall, 2025

Chesapeake CollegePlan is hosting Financial Aid Workshops at each of our High Schools this Fall

There are two steps to get financial aid for college:

Create your Student Aid account (also called FSA ID) as soon as possible. Submit your FAFSA as soon as possible after it opens on October 1.

Do you need assistance in completing those steps? Watch How to Fill Out the FAFSA Form

Who should attend?

Class of 2026 students and parents, but all students and parents are welcome.

What is this workshop?

It will address questions about topics such as:

Types of Aid

General Application Process

Scholarship Opportunities

When and Where are the workshops?

Feel free to attend any of the following:

Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at Patuxent High

Saturday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. at Calvert High

Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at Northern High

Monday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at Huntingtown High

Questions?

Email [email protected]