Governor Moore, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones Roll Out $200 Million in Energy Bill Rebates to Lower Utility Costs for Marylanders

Governor Wes Moore today joined Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, and legislative leaders to roll out $200 million in direct rebates to provide relief for Maryland families burdened by rising energy costs.

The funding covers two direct payments to all Maryland ratepayers, with the first being administered between August and September of this year and the second between January and February of 2026, providing relief from energy cost increases during the winter months.

“The reason we are so passionate about the issue of energy affordability is because we hear from our constituents about it every day,” said Gov. Moore. “Marylanders are deeply frustrated, and their frustration is justified. In partnership with the General Assembly, we will continue to do anything and everything to ensure that the people of our state are getting relief. Because together, we stand with the people – today, tomorrow, and always.”

The Next Generation Energy Act was signed by Governor Moore following the 2025 legislative session, and requires that $200 million in direct energy rebates be funded through Maryland’s Strategic Energy Investment Fund. The amount of relief provided per ratepayer varies based on household energy usage and utility company—with each utility being responsible for setting up its own system to determine rebate amounts—but ratepayers can expect to see rebates between $30-$67.



“This past session, we built our work around one clear goal: lowering utility bills through affordable, reliable, and predictable energy,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson. “Maryland’s $200 million energy rebate is a critical part of that goal.”

“The $200 million in direct energy rebates announced today are not just numbers on a page,” said House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. “They are a lifeline to those with the tightest budgets – our seniors, love-income families, and those on fixed incomes. By putting money back into their pockets, we’re building a more sustainable and equitable future for Maryland.”

In addition to delivering meaningful relief to Maryland ratepayers, the Next Generation Energy Act expands financial support to reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions from certain multifamily residential buildings and establishes a procurement framework to advance nuclear energy generation across the state.

The rebates highlighted today represent a continuation of the Moore-Miller Administration’s work to lower energy costs for Marylanders. In June, the governor announced the launch of the Custom​er Relief Fund, which provided $19 million in relief to limited- and middle-income ratepayers. The one-time assistance program funds were administered through trusted local nonprofit organizations, ensuring that aid is distributed efficiently while targeting communities most in need.

The governor has also prioritized strategies to achieve long-term consumer cost-savings in partnership with federal, state, and regional policymakers. In May, the governor announced that Maryland joined the Northeast States Collaborative on Interregional Transmission in issuing a joint strategic action plan to pursue interregional transmission solutions that reduce costs for consumers and make energy systems more reliable. The collaborative represents a first-of-its-kind coordination effort to address gaps in transmission planning and promote solutions that offer significant grid and consumer benefits.