MDOT SHA To Resurface Section of Route 2/4 in Calvert County This Fall

Motorists can Expect Nighttime Single Lane Closures Through Early November

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin resurfacing northbound MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road) from Ponds Wood Road to the MD 2 intersection in northern Calvert County on Sunday, September 28th, 2025. Crews will work overnight, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, until early November.

During work hours, motorists can expect single lane closures, though work hours are subject to change. Motorists are advised to plan extra driving time during the highway improvement project. All work is weather permitting.

MDOT SHA contractor Holcim – Mar, Inc. of Greenbelt will use temporary traffic signs, barrels and portable variable message signs to guide drivers through the work zone.

Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to chart.maryland.gov.