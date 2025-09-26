Impaired PG County Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle Left Running at Waldorf Gas Station

September 26, 2025

Kingsley Ikechukewu Okafor, 30, of Lanham

On Monday, September 22, 2025, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 11500 block of Berry Road in Waldorf,for the report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim stated he left his car running at a gas pump while he went inside to pay. When he returned, his car was gone.

Officers were provided a vehicle description and observed the stolen car about thirty minutes later in the parking lot of a business in the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled and continued to attempt to evade officers.

The driver eventually stopped on Jefferson Farm Road, where he was arrested without further incident.

Officers also secured two bulldogs that the suspect had with him.

Kingsley Ikechukewu Okafor, 30, of Lanham, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, and other related traffic and criminal offenses.

Officer Butler is investigating.

This entry was posted on September 26, 2025 at 6:09 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.