St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – September 23, 2025

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations in recognition of National Service Dog Month and International Underground Railroad Month.

For their main agenda item, the CSMC postponed their decision on the proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow Use Type 28 in the Resource Conservation Area Critical Area Overlay District to Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the FY2026 Tobacco Compliance Enforcement Initiative MOU for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO).

Approved the budget amendment to the FY2026 Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement for Child Support for SMCSO.

Approved the FY2026 Crisis Intervention Team Training MOU for SMCSO.

Approved to sign the letter of support for the FY2027– FY2032 State Capital Improvement Program for St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

Set the FY2026 Transferable Development Rights Fee-in-Lieu at 120% of the FY2024 average fair market value. The fee-in-lieu collected is to be used by the St. Mary’s County Agricultural Preservation Commission to acquire property for protection.

Adopted the ordinance to reduce the maximum speed on Van Ward Road.

The CSMC then voted on the 2026 Legislative Proposals as presented by the County Attorney’s Office. The Commissioners will host a joint public meeting with the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, to discuss these proposals.

The Commissioners wrapped their business meeting with Commissioner Time.

The next CSMC meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 9 a.m., in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. The Commissioners will reconvene that evening at 6 p.m. for the Maryland Department of Transportation's annual Consolidated Transportation Program tour meeting.

