SMADC Keeps FarmLINK Mentor Match Moving Forward, Recruiting Experienced Farmers to Mentor Maryland’s Next Generation — Info Meeting October 28

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, announces the continuation of the Maryland FarmLINK Mentor Match Program, inviting experienced farmers in Southern Maryland to mentor beginning producers. Mentors who successfully pair with a mentee for the year-long program will receive a stipend in recognition of their time and expertise.

The Maryland FarmLINK initiative is designed to bridge the knowledge gap between seasoned farmers and new agricultural producers, strengthening collaboration within the region’s farming community.

“We’re excited to broaden FarmLINK and connect seasoned mentors with the next generation of farmers,” said SMADC Director Shelby Watson-Hampton. “This program not only preserves valuable agricultural knowledge but also supports new entrants entering Maryland’s vibrant farming economy.”

Informational Meet-and-Greet Workshop

Date: Tuesday, October 28

Time: 5:00–8:00 p.m.

Location: SMADC Building, 15045 Burnt Store Road Hughesville, MD 20637

Cost: Free for mentors; mentees may register for $10

Participation details

Beginning farmers are invited to register via the provided link.

Potential mentors should contact [email protected] for more information.

Additional information: For details about the Maryland FarmLINK program and the upcoming workshop, please visit the SMADC News and Events page at https://www.smadc.com/news-and-events.

Workshop registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mentor-match-workshop-tickets-1735523731199?aff=oddtdtcreator

About SMADC The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture, supporting farmers, and promoting rural economic resilience in Southern Maryland. For more information, visit https://www.smadc.com.