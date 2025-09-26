Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Near Nanjemoy Volunteer Firehouse

On Friday, September 26, 2025, at approximately 12:57 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Station 4, located at 4260 Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy, for a serious motor vehicle collision in front of the firehouse.

Nanjemoy Fire Chief 4 reported a motor vehicle collision in front of the firehouse and advised one vehicle rolled over.

Four firefighters at the station quickly responded and found a single vehicle off the roadway and into the woods with one heavily trapped.

Sadly, firefighters pronounced the operator of the vehicle deceased a short time later.

A second involved vehicle was located at Route 6 and Baptist Church Road, the occupants of the vehicle were evaluated, however, no transports have been made.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available. Expect extended delays in the area as the investigation continues,