69-Year-Old Man Flown to Trauma Center After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Hand

September 26, 2025

On Friday, September 26, 2025, at approximately 11:08 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the CTE Firearms located in the 23000 block of Daniel Farm Lane in Hollywood, for the reported accidental shooting.

911 callers reported a 69-year-old male had accidentally shot himself in the hand.

EMS arrived on the scene and placed a tourniquet on the victim and requested a helicopter.

The patient was transported by ambulance to the Maryland State Police Aviation Hangar in Hollywood, where Trooper 7 transported the patient to the MedStar Union Memorial Hospital. The patient was conscious alert and breathing.

Police responded and are investigating the incident.

