Honoring Loved Ones with Handcrafted Urns Made Close to Home

In a quiet corner of Southern Maryland, a new business is giving families a deeply personal way to honor their loved ones. Stinson Urns, founded by master woodworker Jimmy Stinson, creates handcrafted urns designed not just to hold ashes, but to tell a story.

Stinson brings nearly four decades of woodworking experience to his new venture. For more than 30 years he owned and ran a successful kitchen and bath company before selling it and eventually shifting his focus to a calling closer to his heart. About two years ago, he began devoting his time to creating urns, pouring his skills into something that brings comfort to families in one of life’s most difficult times.

What sets Stinson Urns apart is Jimmy’s commitment to working directly with families from start to finish. He takes the time to sit down, listen, and learn about the life of the person being remembered. Families often share stories, photos, and even meaningful materials, and Jimmy helps guide them through decisions on design, shape, and detail so the final urn is more than a container—it’s a reflection of a life lived.

Each urn is built with care and can be customized with inlays of mother-of-pearl or abalone shell, wood sourced from a family’s barn or boat, or personalized engravings. Some families prefer smaller, discreet urns instead of the oversized models often promoted by funeral homes, and Jimmy designs those too. One example that captures his philosophy: when his father-in-law, a lifelong bluebird fan, passed away, Stinson created a birdhouse urn to honor his love of nature. That spirit of storytelling is present in every piece he makes.

The process itself often becomes part of the healing. Sitting with Jimmy, families can talk through their memories and see them transformed into something tangible and lasting. “Personalization is everything,” Stinson says. “My goal is to help tell their story.”

His compassion extends well beyond business. When tragedy struck earlier this year and seven hunters from Southern Maryland were killed in the D.C. mid-air collision, Jimmy quietly stepped forward. He donated urns to the grieving families, easing a burden at a time of unimaginable loss. Months later, when devastating floods swept through Central Texas and claimed the lives of more than a hundred people, he again offered comfort in the way he knew best — donating urns to families overwhelmed by heartbreak. It was never about recognition or credit. For Jimmy, it was simply an act of kindness, extending compassion when people needed it most.

To reach families, Stinson partners with local funeral homes including Brinsfield, Rausch, Echols, and Thornton, where displays and brochures guide customers directly to him. While the business is still young, his compassion and craftsmanship have already left a deep mark on those he serves.

For Jimmy Stinson, an urn is never just a box—it’s a legacy, created hand in hand with the family, and designed to be cherished for generations.