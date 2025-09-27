Community Invited to Meeting on Proposed Solar Energy Facility in St. Mary’s County

Reactivate, a mission-driven company focused on renewable energy projects that benefit working-class neighborhoods across the country, is inviting the public to a community meeting about a proposed solar energy initiative in St. Mary’s County.

The RDC MD Point Lookout & Sunnyside Solar Energy Facility would include two solar photovoltaic projects, one rated at 1.75 megawatts (MW) and the other at 2.0 MW, designed to deliver affordable, locally sourced energy for residents.

According to Reactivate, the company is committed to building partnerships with local stakeholders to ensure projects bring meaningful benefits to the communities they serve. In 2024 alone, the company invested $11 million in local suppliers and contractors, creating jobs with family-sustaining wages.

Meeting Details

Date: Monday, October 7, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EST

Location: Leonardtown Library, Meeting Room One, 21600 Washington Avenue, Leonardtown, MD

Residents can attend either in person or virtually, but registration is required. Interested participants may scan the QR code provided by Reactivate or register directly online at: https://bit.ly/4nu84am

