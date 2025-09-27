One in Custody, Victim Flown to Trauma Center With Life-Threatening Injuries After Stabbing in Lexington Park

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, at approximately 5:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 21000 block of North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and an assault.

Due to multiple callers reporting an assault with a weapon, all fire and rescue personnel were advised to stage away from the area until police arrived and deemed the scene safe.

Police quickly arrived to find a single patient in the roadway suffering from serious injuries along with multiple stab wounds.

Due to the victims injuries, a helicopter was requested.

EMS transported the unknown aged victim to the Maryland State Police Aviation Hangar in Hollywood.

Trooper 7 flew the patient to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police remain on the scene and are investigating the incident. One subject remains in police custody and North Essex Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.

One vehicle remains on the scene and is cooperating with police, it is unknown if the victim was additionally struck by this vehicle. Investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they Sheriff’s Office provides one.