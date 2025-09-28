UPDATE: Victim in Critical Condition, Police Searching for Baltimore Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Lexington Park

On Saturday, September 27, at around 5:17 p.m., 2025, First Responders were dispatched to the 21000 block of North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Two additional 911 callers then reported a stabbing and assault at the same location. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office did not release any information about the SUV which remained on the scene, or if the victim was struck by any vehicles.

Upon arrival, police located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Other “news sources” stated this incident was fatal, however, this is completely false. The victim is listed in critical but stable condition and no other injuries were reported.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect knew each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute throughout the day that escalated into a physical altercation and stabbing. The suspected weapon used in the assault was recovered at the scene.

At this time, investigators believe the incident stemmed from that personal conflict, and it does not appear to pose a risk to the surrounding community.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division assumed the case and have identified Delanta Darius Robertson, 21, of Baltimore, as the suspect.

Robertson is described as a Black male with dark skin and a full dark beard, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black athletic pants and a black T-shirt.

A warrant has been issued for Robertson’s arrest for attempted second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault.

Anyone with information on Robertson’s whereabouts is asked to call 301-475-8008.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Helen Deitrich at 301-475-4200, ext. 8066, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.



