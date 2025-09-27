Remembering Our Fallen Heroes On The 17th Anniversary of MSP Aviation Trooper 2 Crash

On September 28th, 2025, we remember our fallen heroes and victims on the 17th anniversary of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s Trooper 2 crash.

September 27th, 2008, Trooper 2 responded to Waldorf, Charles County Maryland to assist the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department with a motor vehicle crash.

On scene, two patients were identified for aviation transport. Because of this, a second medical provider would be required to assist with patient care in the helicopter, which resulted in Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Medical Technician Tonya M. Mallard joining the flight crew for transport.

While in the air enroute to a trauma center, Trooper 2 encountered poor weather and diverted to the closest airport, which was Joint Andrews Air Force Base.

The helicopter crashed in Walker Mill Park while on approach to the Base, resulting in the entire flight crew and one patient to succumb to injuries sustained in the crash.

This included all flight crew, Pilot Stephen H. Bunker, Trooper First Class/Flight Paramedic Mickey C. Lippy, the EMT provider from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, Tonya M. Mallard, and one patient, Ashley Younger.

The second patient, Jordan Wells, survived the crash. She was located, treated, and transported by rescuers with serious injuries.

A memorial was constructed in Walker Mill Park and was unveiled on the 7th anniversary of the crash. There is a large granite memorial at the entrance to the walking trail leading to the crash site and along the trail, a granite marker was placed at the crash location. Both memorials honor the sacrifices of Waldorf VFD medical provider, Tonya Mallard, Pilot Stephen H. Bunker, Flight Paramedic Mickey C. Lippy, and patient Ashley Younger.

Donations from the community helped offset the costs of construction of this beautiful and deserving memorial. We ask that if you are in the area, to stop in and pay your respects to those lost that evening in September 2008.

Following the crash of Trooper 2, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command implemented significant changes, including a dual-pilot system, adoption of state-of-the-art, all-weather aircraft, enhanced risk management protocols, mandatory instrument flying training for pilots, and better air traffic control coordination to ensure safety in inclement weather.

The crash highlighted shortcomings in pilot risk assessment and flight procedures, leading to increased safety measures and a commitment to continuous training to ensure this does not happen again, and to better their services to our citizens in need.

Please feel free to post any photos of our Fallen Heroes below so we can include them in future posts.

