Sheriff’s Deputy Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser; Suspect Also Faces Drug Charges

Juwaun Tirek Queen, 22, of Hollywood, is facing multiple criminal and traffic charges after allegedly running a stop sign and crashing head-on into a marked St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, injuring a deputy.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:58 a.m. on September 26, 2025, near Route 235 and North Sandgates Road.

Firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the scene and found the head-on collision involved the Deputies patrol vehicle, which was parked and not moving at the time of the crash.

Queen was overheard on the scene saying he was coming from Applebee’s.

According to court records, Queen is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis, classified as a misdemeanor.

He was released later the same day on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond and waived his right to an attorney during his initial appearance.

In addition to the drug charge, Queen received six separate traffic citations connected to the same incident, including:

Driving or attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol

Driving or attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol

Reckless driving with alleged disregard for safety and excessive speed

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to obey a traffic control device

Court documents confirm the crash resulted in injuries to a deputy with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. No details have been released about the extent of the deputy’s injuries.

We contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to request a booking photo of Juwaun Tirek Queen, but one has not been provided as of yet. Deputy Budd is listed as the arresting officer.

This is not Queen’s first encounter with law enforcement. In April 2025, he was charged with second-degree assault following an incident at a bonfire gathering on Thompson Farm Lane in Hollywood.

According to charging documents, Queen allegedly became intoxicated, began instigating fights, and ultimately assaulted an adult male victim by striking him multiple times in the face and biting his head.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Queen reportedly refused to cooperate with investigators. That case was later placed on the stet docket, meaning prosecution was indefinitely suspended without a finding of guilt.

Additionally, in June 2024, Queen pleaded guilty to a traffic violation for failing to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision. That case, which involved property damage, ended with a “probation before judgment” ruling, allowing him to avoid a conviction under certain conditions.

