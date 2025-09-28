55-Year-Old Hollywood Man Flown to Burn Center After Suffering Serious Injuries

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, at approximately 4:02 p.m., Rapid Responder 19B from the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad requested an ambulance and medic unit to the 23000 block of Brown Road in Hollywood, for the reported burns.

19B reported a 55-year-old male had burns to the face, arms and forearms, and requested a helicopter be placed on standby.

Firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the scene and confirmed a helicopter was needed, with the patient suffering an approximately 39% coverage area of burns.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the victim to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.