Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Kitchen Fire in Solomons

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at approximately 12:30 pm, firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the 11700 block of Asbury Circle in Solomons, for a reported structure fire on the fourth floor of a multi-unit residential building.

Solomons Volunteers quickly responded with Engine 31, Truck 3, Ambulance 37, Ambulance 203, Paramedic Ambulance 203, and Captain 3.

Upon arrival, crews encountered smoke conditions on the reported floor and located a fire in a kitchen that had extended to surrounding cabinets.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, checked for hot spots or further extension, and assisted building maintenance with smoke removal. Captain 3 held command and reduced the assignment to Company 3 and St Marys Company 9 Units.

Ambulance crews evaluated occupants and staff on scene and provided medical care as needed. No serious injuries were reported.

The building’s sprinkler system activated, helping to contain the fire, while the fire alarm system alerted occupants and staff, allowing them to evacuate safely. Injuries and damage were minimized because these systems functioned properly.

All photos courtesy of the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

