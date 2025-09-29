Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Antique Fire Apparatus Muster

The Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association will host its Antique Fire Apparatus Muster on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, located at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, Maryland.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with registration from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and judging beginning at 11:30 a.m. This is a rain-or-shine event.

Visitors will enjoy a full day of food, fun, demonstrations, and history as antique and modern fire apparatus are displayed side by side. The showcase will highlight the evolution of fire service technology through the years and offer a rare chance to see these vehicles up close. A flea market will feature firefighting items and firematic memorabilia, while food and refreshments will be available on-site throughout the day.

Judging begins late in the morning, and awards will be presented after the competition concludes. Each apparatus that is pre-registered will receive a participation plaque, and several awards will be announced at the conclusion of judging.

Flea market spaces measure approximately 10 by 20 feet and are located on asphalt. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs, and only firefighting-related items and memorabilia may be sold.

One vehicle space is available for each vendor, with no vehicles permitted on the grass. There is no fee to participate, although donations to SMVFA are welcomed, and vendors are responsible for their own taxes.

For more information about the muster or to reserve flea market space, contact President Bill Mattingly at [email protected]