UPDATE: Construction Work Continues Through October on Armory Road in Prince Frederick

Update: Construction work continues on Armory Road in Prince Frederick through September and is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

Original release: Armory Square, LLC has entered into a public works agreement with Calvert County Government for the required improvements to the Armory Square development on Armory Road in Prince Frederick. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, July 7, 2025, and continue through Sept. 12, 2025, weather permitting.

During construction a portion of Armory Road will be closed. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and stay alert for detour information. Improvements will include, but are not limited to, realignment, streetlighting, road and infrastructure improvements.

Questions may be directed to Armory Square LLC at 301-264-7829, or [email protected]. For information on businesses in the Armory Square development, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com/WhatsGoingWhere.

The Calvert County Department of Public Works appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while work is completed to enhance road safety and maintain county infrastructure.

