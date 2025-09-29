Prince George’s County Man Found Guilty of First Degree Child Abuse

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson announced that 35-year-old Rishaud Dickens has been convicted of 4 counts of first-degree child abuse. In addition, 32-year-old Tierra Kelly pleaded guilty to 11 counts of child neglect.

After responding to a 911 call in February 2024, detectives from the Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit began an investigation into claims that Dickens was physically abusing 4 of his children. Dickens faces a maximum of 25 years per count, totaling 100 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 16, 2026.

“This case is heartbreaking and infuriating,” says State’s Attorney Jackson. “A parent’s most basic responsibility is to love, protect, and care for their children, not to inflict harm upon them, and this conviction holds these parents accountable for that betrayal. We are grateful to our prosecutors and law enforcement partners for their tireless work in securing this conviction. Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute child abuse cases and fight for the safety of every child in our community. No child should ever suffer at the hands of the people they depend on the most.”