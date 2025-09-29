Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Popular Golf Tournament Raises More Than $210K

Thanks to an impressive lineup of sponsors, the dedication of volunteers and the hundreds of golfers who came out to play, Hospice of the Chesapeake’s annual Golf Tournament was another great success.

The event raised more than $210,000 in support of the nonprofit’s mission to care for families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

Held Sept. 25 at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, the day was filled with good cheer, delicious food and generous hospitality—from a made-to-order omelet bar at breakfast by Main & Market, a grilled lunch by Buddy’s Grill, and a gourmet awards banquet served by Two Rivers Steak & Fish House. Giveaways and camaraderie made the day even brighter.

This success would not have been possible without the businesses, organizations and individuals in the community who stepped up as sponsors, including Masters sponsor, Safford Brown Auto Group; U. S. Open sponsor, Greenberg Gibbons; Augusta sponsors, First National Bank and the Michael Stanley Foundation; and Heritage sponsors, Coastal Management Associates, LLC, Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., Flooring Partners, George W. Stone Family Foundation, Heinsohn Contracting, Inc., SMART, and Waterfront Engineering Design and Construction, Inc.

The organization also wishes to thank the event’s underwriters, including breakfast by The Davies Family Foundation, lunch at the turn by University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, beverage carts by University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and National HME, craft beer by Flooring Partners, bourbon by WesBanco, and River Course hole-in-one by Sysco.

This event helps families experience moments of joy, dignity and connection at one of life’s hardest times. Special recognition goes to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Committee, whose hard work and commitment year after year ensures this tournament is not only enjoyable but deeply impactful for the patients and families the organization serves.