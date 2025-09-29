4-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Possible Overdose in Charles County, Police Investigating

Police are currently investigating an incident that sent a 4-year-old child to the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, September 28, 2025.

Around 9:20 p.m., First Responders responded to the 5900 block of Port Tobacco Road in Indian Head, for the reported 4-year-old female having ineffective breathing.

911 callers had initially reported the child had a fever, was foaming at the mouth, and drifting in and out of consciousness. A short time later, callers reported the child was having difficulty breathing and advised she was now possibly not breathing.

Dispatchers provided 911 callers with CPR instructions while police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Upon arrival, they found the child breathing with a pulse. EMS quickly requested a helicopter and suspected the child was suffering from a possible overdose.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the child to the Children’s National Hospital.

Police are currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available. No known charges have been filed yet.