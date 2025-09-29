Fake News of ICE Conducting Raids or Operating in St. Mary’s County Busted By Police

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is aware of social media posts circulating in the community that claim Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is conducting raids in Lexington Park neighborhoods today, September 29, 2025.

After confirming directly with the regional ICE office, we can state that there are no ICE operations taking place in St. Mary’s County at this time.

Some of the posts being shared include photos suggesting that Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with immigration enforcement. This information is false.

Deputies in the Lexington Park area are conducting investigative work connected to a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday. The activities you may have seen are part of that ongoing investigation.