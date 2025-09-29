Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Grants $16,000 to Maryland Market Money Program

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, announced today that it has granted $16,000 to the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) to support the ongoing operation of the Maryland Market Money (MMM) program.

The funds were donated by private citizens who contributed to MMM through SMADC’s online portal over the last five years, prior to the program’s transition. The grant will be used by MDA to sustain the statewide food access initiative as MMM continues its mission under new leadership.

MMM officially transitioned from SMADC to MDA on July 1, 2025. This grant marks a final, collaborative effort between the two organizations to ensure a seamless continuation of the program’s work.

“SMADC is proud to remit these privately-raised funds to the Maryland Market Money program,” said SMADC Director Shelby Watson-Hampton. “This grant is a testament to the generosity of Maryland citizens and a commitment to ensuring this critical program continues its mission under the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s leadership, helping both our farmers and our most food-insecure residents.”



MMM is a statewide food access initiative designed to remove economic barriers for Marylanders experiencing food insecurity. It provides a dollar-for-dollar match toward purchases made using federal nutrition benefits, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). The matching dollars can be used at participating farmers markets, farm stands, and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) locations across the state. The program also delivers technical assistance, training, marketing support, and promotional services to its stakeholders.

How MMM Benefits Maryland: Feeds Hungry People: The dollar-for-dollar match doubles the value of federal nutrition benefits, enabling consumers to purchase more nutritious, locally grown food.

Pays Farmers: By increasing sales, the program supports local farmers and food producers. When consumers use the matching dollars, the funds flow into the local agricultural economy, benefiting hundreds of farmers annually.

About SMADC: The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland is a regional economic development agency focused on advancing agriculture-based prosperity in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. SMADC supports farmers, food producers, and agri-business through grants, programs, and partnership initiatives.

About the Maryland Department of Agriculture: The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) serves Maryland’s agricultural community and consumers by fostering a safe, healthy, and prosperous food system. MDA administers programs and services that support farmers, protect the environment, and promote food security across the state