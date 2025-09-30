Port Tobacco Man Indicted on 101 Child Pornography Counts in Charles County

A Charles County grand jury has indicted Jack Eugene Fullerton, 70, of Port Tobacco, on 101 charges related to child pornography, according to court records.

The indictment, filed on September 26, 2025, charges Fullerton with one count of knowingly accessing and viewing child pornography and 100 counts of possessing child pornography. Prosecutors allege the incidents occurred on two separate dates: one in December 2023 and another in March 2024.

The indictment specifies that on December 12, 2023, Fullerton allegedly accessed and viewed an unlawful digital file. On March 19, 2024, investigators accuse him of possessing numerous files in various formats, including photographs, images, and videos. Each individual file is listed as a separate count in the charging document.

The case was presented by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, which secured a true bill of indictment during the July 2025 criminal trial term. The charging papers were signed by State’s Attorney Anthony B. Covington and witnessed by a law enforcement investigator.

Following the indictment, Judge William R. Greer Jr. issued a bench warrant for Fullerton’s arrest. Court records show the warrant was active as of September 26, 2025, the same day the indictment was filed.

The charges were brought under Maryland Criminal Law Article, Section 11-208, which prohibits both the viewing and possession of child pornography. Each offense is classified as a misdemeanor, but Maryland law allows prosecutors to bring multiple counts based on individual files.

Fullerton’s case remains open in the Circuit Court for Charles County. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.