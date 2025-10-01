Hyattsville Man Indicted in Charles County Gun Store Burglary Case – Accused of Stealing Firearms, Suppressors from

Malcolm Olatokunbo Oshin, 24, of Hyattsville, has been indicted in the Circuit Court for Charles County on multiple charges related to the alleged burglary of a firearms store and the theft of weapons valued at tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the indictment, on November 20, 2024, Oshin allegedly broke into Gun Monkey’s Armory, L.L.C., in Charles County with the intent to steal firearms. Prosecutors say he carried out the burglary and stole firearms and firearm suppressors from the store, along with additional firearms belonging to GMN Group. The total value of the stolen property was alleged to be at least $25,000 but less than $100,000.

Oshin faces the following charges:

Two counts of second-degree burglary, including burglary of a storehouse with intent to steal firearms

One count of felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000

Three counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm

The indictment states that Oshin allegedly possessed several firearms despite having a prior conviction that prohibited him from legally owning them. The weapons listed in the charges include a Glock, a Smith & Wesson, and a Spanish Military firearm.

On September 26, 2025, a Charles County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment. Judge William R. Greer, Jr. issued a bench warrant the same day, and court records show Oshin is being held without bond.

The case remains open, and Oshin is awaiting trial in the Circuit Court for Charles County. The indictment was signed by State’s Attorney Anthony B. Covington.