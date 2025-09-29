Gun Theft Suspect charged in Jail Assault That Sent Inmate to Hospital in St. Mary’s County

Maliq Rasheed McGill, 23, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple criminal charges in St. Mary’s County stemming from two separate incidents — one involving the alleged theft of a firearm from a family member’s home, and another involving an alleged assault while in custody at the county detention center.

McGill has been indicted in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court and is facing the following charges:

Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 (Felony)

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Possession of a rifle or shotgun by a disqualified person

Possession of a stolen regulated firearm

According to court documents, on July 9, 2025, an adult female victim reported that a firearm was stolen from her locked bedroom at a residence in Lexington Park. She told investigators she found the bedroom door lock had been tampered with and that the firearm — a Daniel Defense AR-15 valued at $1,500 — was missing.

Witnesses told the victim that McGill had been seen leaving the home carrying bags, one of which reportedly appeared to contain the firearm. The victim later received a phone call from McGill, during which he claimed he had traveled to Prince George’s County and had the firearm stolen from him during an alleged assault.

The Maryland Gun Center later advised law enforcement that McGill is legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction for a common law crime with a sentence of more than two years.

He was arrested on September 23, 2025, and is scheduled for a jury trial beginning January 20, 2026, with Judge Kevin Hill presiding.

In a separate case, McGill is facing additional charges following an incident inside the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on September 25, 2025:

Second-degree assault

Second-degree assault on a Department of Corrections employee or inmate

According to court filings, correctional officers reported that McGill assaulted a male incarcerated individual without provocation inside the detention center’s E-Pod dayroom. Surveillance video showed McGill aggressively approaching the individual and striking him repeatedly in the head and face with closed fists.

After the altercation, blood was observed on the victim’s face, clothing, and on the dayroom floor. Corrections staff subdued McGill and preserved the crime scene.

The injured individual was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he received medical treatment. When interviewed by investigators, he claimed to have fallen down the stairs and declined to comment further. Officers noted visible lacerations on the individual’s nose consistent with the injuries observed in the surveillance footage.

When officers spoke with McGill, he invoked his Miranda rights and declined to speak. Officers documented small lacerations on McGill’s knuckles consistent with the reported assault. A detention sergeant stated that prior to the incident, there may have been tension between the two individuals after one reportedly offered to purchase the other’s shoes.

McGill remains held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

The firearm theft case is scheduled for trial beginning January 20, 2026.

A court date for the assault case has not yet been set.